Man scammed while attempting to purchase French bulldog

A man suffered a nearly $800 loss after attempting to buy a French bulldog online.

LPD said on October 18, a 23-year-old reported he tried to buy the dog for $780 from bulldogbabieshome.com.

He was then instructed to purchase a $1,400 crate to ship the dog in.

The victim’s bank alerted him the second transaction was fraudulent. Police said the victim still hoped the purchase was legitimate but has still not received the dog yet.

The bank refunded the man the $1,400, but he suffered a loss of $780.

