Man seeking life-saving lung transplant and donations to pay for it

Organ donations can be the difference between life and death.

For one local man living with only one functioning lung, receiving the funds needed for a transplant are what could make the difference for him making it to his 50th birthday.

Clinton LePage is currently being denied the lung transplant and heart surgery he needs to get back to normal.

LePage is on Medicaid, and needs $16,000 to afford the surgeries he's in need of at National Jewish Health in Denver.

"They don't take my insurance, so I have to be a cash patient. I don't have the $16,000 that they want. That's just the down payment," said LePage.

Lepage is in dire need of monetary donations for his transplant. He says he needed the surgery done yesterday.

Donations can be made at Wells Fargo in LePage's name.