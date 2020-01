A 19-year-old man arrived at a local hospital around 3:00 am Sunday with a gun shot wound to his lower leg.

According to LPD, the male victim said he was walking near 27th and W when he was shot by an unknown person.

The victim also told LPD another version of his story saying he was near 9th and Sumner when he was shot.

LPD did not say how many times he was shot, but did confirm his injuries are not life threatening. LPD hasn't made any arrests and is still investigating.