Man shot in stomach during robbery attempt

Lincoln Police said a man was shot in the stomach during a robbery attempt after he met a woman online and went to meet her in person.

LPD said the 37-year-old victim went to NW 20th and West Q streets to meet a woman he met online.

Police said the man met the woman, but heard a male voice behind her, and then saw a man with a gun.

An altercation ensued, and the victim was shot in the stomach, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

He also suffered a laceration to his chin, and more than one gunshot wound.

Police have identified the woman involved, but are still following on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000.

Police believe it was an attempted robbery.

