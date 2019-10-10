Man shot in the arm shows up at Bryan East

Lincoln Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a man who arrived at Bryan East Wednesday night with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW that a 20-year-old man arrived at the hospital at little after 7:30p.m. saying he was shot in the left forearm somewhere in the area of 27th and Y Streets.

Police say the victim has otherwise been uncooperative with officers during their investigation, but they say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Suspect information is unknown at this time, as LPD continues to investigate the incident.