Man shows up to hospital with stab wound, police investigating

Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place during an altercation on Monday morning.

LPD said they were called to Bryan West Monday morning around 7 a.m. on a 23-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

LPD said the victim was involved with a verbal and physical altercation with a known person when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The location of the stabbing is still unknown.