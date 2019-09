A man busted through the front entryway of the AT&T store at Lincoln SouthPointe Pavilions early Monday morning, according to Lincoln Police.

Police said the break in happened around 2:06 a.m.

Officers said once the man made it inside, he stole an unspecified number of electronic devices.

He was able to make it out of the store before officers arrived on scene.

LPD said damage and the amount in stolen items could top several thousand dollars.

No suspect has been identified.