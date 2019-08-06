Man spotted running across Cornhusker Highway in boxers, exposing himself

A 38-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure after he was seen running across Cornhusker Highway in his boxers and then exposing himself to multiple people.

LPD said on Monday shortly before midnight, officers received multiple calls about a man wearing only his boxers running across Cornhusker Highway near 11th Street.

Officers found Michael Maxon, 38, near 11th and Belmont in the entrance of a hotel.

Maxon pulled the front of his boxers down in front of multiple people, and when officers tried to take him into custody, a struggle ensued.

He was eventually taken into custody and taken to the hospital for suspected meth use, police said.

He was also cited for indecent exposure.

