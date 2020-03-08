Man stabbed to death in central Lincoln.

Lincoln Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in central Lincoln early Sunday morning.

It happened on the third floor of an apartment building near Stewart & Orchard Streets around 3:30 a.m.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW it was a 36-year-old man who was killed, and that a possible murder investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no one is in custody, but LPD says there are multiple suspects at large. It's unclear if there is a threat to the public at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information should call them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates.