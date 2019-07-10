Man stabs brother with scissors during argument

A 25-year-old was arrested for assault after he reportedly stabbed his brother in the neck with scissors because the victim’s baby cried and woke him up.

LPD said on Tuesday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a home in NW Lincoln on a report of an assault.

A 31-year-old man told police he had been stabbed in the neck by his brother following an argument.

The victim said Nawaf Khalaf, 25, stabbed him with scissors because the victim’s baby cried and woke him up.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Khalaf was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

