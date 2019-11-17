Man stabs wife before setting house on fire, police say

New York police say a man stabbed his wife and then set their house on fire. (Source: WABC/CNN)
Updated: Sun 2:22 PM, Nov 17, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) - New York police say a man stabbed his wife and then set their house on fire.

Firefighters pulled the man from the home in Staten Island Saturday. He is now in critical condition.

Police say his wife escaped the home after her husband attacked her. She is in stable condition.

