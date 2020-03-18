Man steals thermometers, police see drop in shoplifts overall

Police are looking for a Lincoln man who stole six thermometers from the Walgreens on 13th and O Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was described as being in his early twenties, and asked the store clerk where they were kept before putting six in his jacket and leaving without paying.

The loss adds up to $100.

Police said, while cases like this can be alarming at a time like this, shoplifts are actually down from this time last year.

In 2020 there have been 278 shoplifts, police said that's down 38 percent from 452 shoplifts in the same time frame in 2019.

So far this month, LPD has taken 61 shoplifting reports, which is down 18 percent from 74 reports in the same time frame last year.

So far this month, LPD has taken 61 shoplift reports compared to 74 last year in the same time frame.

"LPD understands residents are concerned about a possible scarcity of supplies,' Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. "But our reports indicate that thus far, incidents where people steal products from stores are actually down compared to last year.