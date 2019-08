Police say a 3-year-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Council Bluffs Wednesday morning.

The child was left in a running vehicle at the Casey's store at 23rd and South Expressway. Police say a man stole the vehicle and left the store.

It is not clear if the man knew the child was there, and the vehicle was left abandoned only a block or two away from the store with the child still inside.

Police said the child appears to be unharmed.