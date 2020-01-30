Man steals wallet from woman eating at Granite City

Police are searching for a man who pickpocketed a wallet from a woman at Granite City and then used her credit cards at Best Buy.

LPD said on Tuesday a 59-year-old woman told officers after eating lunch at Granite City on Sunday she couldn’t find her wallet. She said she believed she lost it and didn’t call police until she noticed charges on her card.

Police reviewed video from Granite City, which showed a male sitting in a table behind the victim, and then removing the woman’s wallet from her purse and putting it in his pocket.

Two charges were then made using the credit cards – one at Best Buy for $2,500 and one at Target for $1,500.

The Target charge was declined, and video from both transactions show the same man from Granite City, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.