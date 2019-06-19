Lincoln man out thousands of dollars from robocall scam

According to Lincoln Police, a 63-year-old man received a robocall scamming him out of thousands of dollars.

The robocall told the victim his PC support was changing and he would be getting a $299 refund but needed to call the company.

According to LPD, the victim had signed up for a computer monitoring service so he believed the call and called the company. The company then told the man they needed his bank account information to provide him the refund. He complied and gave his bank information and allowed remote access to his computer.

The company then told the man twice that they had accidentally put too much money in his account and had to purchase thousand of dollars in gift cards from Home Depot to refund the money.

In total the victim suffered a loss of $7,000.