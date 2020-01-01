Man sustains life-threatening injuries in downtown Lincoln assault

Lincoln Police said a man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after an assault in downtown Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, the man was assaulted in the parking garage at 14th and P streets around 2:15 a.m. on January 1.

The man was transported to the hospital with significant head and facial injuries.

As of early Wednesday morning, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.