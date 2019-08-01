Man swings bat at officer during search of home

Four people were arrested by Lincoln Police after a search warrant was served at a home and one of the suspects swung a baseball bat at an officer.

According to LPD, on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 3200 Block of St. Paul Avenue.

When they entered the home, they found one of the residents in the living room and gave him commands to get on the ground.

However, the man, Justin Taylor, 35, grabbed a baseball bat and began swinging it at officers. He was eventually tazed by officers and taken into custody.

Drug paraphernalia, scales, baggies, syringes, pills, and suspected meth and heroin residue were found in the home.

Taylor was arrested for attempted second degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest, while Ivan Kenyon, 33, Ashley Glassburner, 33, and Lidia Kula, 30, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

