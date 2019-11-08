Man taken to hospital after being shot in the face with a pellet gun

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the face with a pellet gun in Lincoln.

According to LPD, crews responded to 11th and Knox streets just after 8 a.m. on Friday morning on reports of someone shot in the face with a pellet gun.

A 1011 reporter on the scene saw a man on a stretcher who was put in an ambulance and roughly seven police cars in the area.

The reporter also saw the victim get out of a nearby vehicle, walk to the ambulance, and put himself on the stretcher.

The man appeared to be holding his hand over his face.

This is a developing situation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

