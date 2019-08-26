Man tased after causing disturbance, resisting arrest

A 28-year-old Lincoln man was tased by officers after causing a disturbance at Jimmy John's and refusing to comply with officers.

According to LPD, on Saturday around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Jimmy John’s at 32nd and Pioneers Boulevard after the man entered the business and began acting erratically.

The man, Deandre Moncrief, 28, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said, and stole chips, a cookie, and a drink before leaving the store.

Officers located him nearby, where he continued his erratic and aggressive behavior, police said.

Officers talked to him for over 15 minutes, but he continued to threaten officers, according to LPD.

Moncrief grew more agitated and when officers attempted to take him into custody, he began to fight, police said.

A taser was deployed, and Moncrief was taken into custody without injury.

He was arrested for felony resisting arrest, and cited for theft, disturbing the peace, and obstructing a peace officer.

