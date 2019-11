A Lincoln man is facing charges after police said he didn't comply with officers while holding a knife.

Officers were called to a disturbance near 28th and O Wednesday afternoon.

LPD said Traves Neveles was on the front porch of a home yelling and holding a knife. When Neveles didn't drop the knife, an officer deployed a taser.

Neveles is in jail for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.