Man tased by police following pursuit

A man is starting his morning in jail after a traffic stop in southwest Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said 34-year-old Daniel Kennedy was booked for drug possession and fleeing early Thursday morning.

Officers stopped his car before 1 a.m. near 20th and C after a short vehicle pursuit.

Kennedy is said to have gotten out of the car and ran.

He was quickly caught by an officer who deployed his taser when Kennedy failed to comply with orders.

LPD said a woman in the car ran off and has not been caught.

When searching the car, officers said they found suspected meth.