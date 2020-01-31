Man tasered after approaching LPD officers with a knife

A 41-year old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday night after police say he approached officers with a knife.

According to LPD, Son Mai was wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats.

Officers contacted Mai at a home near 10th and C around 6:00 p.m. Thursday. According to police, Mai came toward officers with a knife. A taser was deployed and Mai was taken into custody without further incident.

Mai was evaluated at the hospital then booked into the Lancaster County Jail for charges including attempted assault on an officer, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.