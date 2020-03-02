Man threatens store clerk with handgun

Police are searching for a man who threatened a convenience store clerk with a handgun after throwing a drink down in the middle of the parking lot.

LPD said on Sunday around 3:30 a.m., the suspect threw a drink down in the middle of the parking at the Get n’ Split near 48th and Highway 2.

The 38-year-old clerk went outside to tell the man to throw the drink away. The suspect asked the clerk for a cigarette, but when the victim refused, the suspect pulled up his shirt, displayed a gun, and said: “I got you, I’m gonna get you.”

The suspect then fled the area.

Police are still working to identify the man.