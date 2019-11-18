Man threatens unknown victim

Lincoln Police arrested a man who was reportedly chasing and threatening a person with a knife on Friday evening.

LPD said around 6 p.m., a 22-year-old man showed up at the LPD substation near 13th and F streets yelling for help.

The man told officers Wang Gat, 24, had been chasing him and was threatening to harm him, and that Gat had a knife.

According to LPD, once Gat saw officers, he tried to walk away from the area, but was contacted by officers and arrested.

He was found to be in possession of .7 grams of meth and was cited and lodged for disturbing the peace and possession of a controlled substance. He was also found to be in possession of a knife.

Police said Gat appeared to be under the influence of drugs based on incoherent statements.

