Man tries to grab officer's holstered weapon

A Lincoln man was arrested for first-degree assault on an officer after he reached for an officer’s gun leading to a nearly two-minute struggle.

LPD said on August 3 around 8 p.m., officers responded to 800 Rutland Drive in response to a suicidal person.

Two officers responded and decided the 28-year-old man would be placed into emergency protective custody and taken to a medical facility for an evaluation.

As officers tried to handcuff the man, he began to struggle. One officer noticed the man had grabbed the other officer’s holstered weapon and was trying to pull it.

A struggle ensued for nearly two minutes, with the firearm halfway out of the holster, police said.

Eventually, the man was able to be handcuffed without injury after officers got his hand off of the gun.

He was taken to a medical center for a mental health evaluation.

He was released on August 12 and taken to jail for first-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

