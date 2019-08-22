Man hits two cars in West Lincoln and leaves the scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a man ran a red light, hit two cars and fled the scene.
Lincoln Police said a man ran a red light and hit two cars while trying to evade an officer. (Source: KOLN)
It happened at the intersection of West O Street and Sun Valley Boulevard Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
LSO said the man hit a westbound car and an eastbound car and then drove off. The deputy was able to locate the hit and run driver a short distance away and arrested him on previous warrants.
No one was injured in the crash.