Man hits two cars in West Lincoln and leaves the scene

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a man ran a red light, hit two cars and fled the scene.

It happened at the intersection of West O Street and Sun Valley Boulevard Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

LSO said the man hit a westbound car and an eastbound car and then drove off. The deputy was able to locate the hit and run driver a short distance away and arrested him on previous warrants.

No one was injured in the crash.