Man wearing body armor arrested for drugs, weapon violations

Lincoln Police arrested a 27-year-old man who was found wearing body armor and in possession of a gun that was not his on Sunday.

LPD said around 5 p.m., an officer observed a 1994 Purple Ford Ranger truck known to have stolen plates near 11th and M streets.

The officer spotted a man leaning into the car and ran the license plate number to discover the plates were stolen

The officer contacted the man leaning into the truck, Brandon Barker, 27, who at first provided the officer with a false name.

After a search, the officer learned Barker was wearing body armor and a shoulder holster with a handgun under his coat.

Barker admitted the gun was not his, and that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Barker also had 3 outstanding warrants, and .5 grams of meth, 16.3 grams of pot, and other substances were found in the truck, police said.

Barker was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, providing a false statement to a police officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of stolen property

