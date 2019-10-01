Man who fatally stabbed girlfriend on New Year's Eve pleads no contest

A 22-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing the mother of his children on New Year’s Eve.

Neland Gray Jr., who was originally facing charges of first-degree murder, accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

In addition to second-degree murder, Gray Jr. pleaded no contest to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.

Gray Jr. was arrested on Jan. 1, 2019, for the stabbing death of Dijah Ybarra, 21.

Gray Jr. was the father of Ybarra’s two children, and he had previously served time for domestic assault.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were sent to 1930 Montclair Drive around 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2018, on a report of a female lying in the driveway.

According to the affidavit, officers found Ybarra’s body lying in the driveway with “15 puncture wounds.”

She was transported to the hospital where she died a short time later.

After Ybarra was transported, officers started canvassing the area. The affidavit states they talked to a witness who said they heard a female screaming for 10-15 seconds, and came outside to see a dark-colored sedan leave westbound on Montclair Drive.

Another witness said they saw a male repeatedly attacking a woman before leaving the area.

According to the court records, a family member of Gray Jr. said that he and Ybarra’s relationship was “toxic,” and that he had “constantly been engaged in messaging through social media insults with Ybarra and her new love interest.”

The documents state Gray Jr. was located and eventually brought to LPD headquarters, where he told officers that earlier in the night, he had grabbed a steak knife to protect himself from Ybarra’s new love interest.

The court documents state that Ybarra dropped her children off at a frequent babysitter's house around 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and told the person Gray Jr. was waiting in the vehicle outside. She dropped the children off and left, and the first call came into police nine minutes later.

Court documents state Gray Jr. began assaulting and stabbing Ybarra, eventually leaving her on the street and driving away in her Chevy Impala.

Ybarra's two children were not present at the time of the crime.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said officers have been called for domestic problems between Ybarra and Gray Jr. in the past, and there has been at least one previous assault by Gray Jr. on Ybarra.

Police said Gray Jr. was convicted of that assault.

