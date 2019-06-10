Man who shot Lincoln woman in head pleads no contest

A man charged with shooting a 25-year-old Lincoln woman in the head in September pleaded no contest in court.

Rashaun Jones, 27, who is charged with shooting Davonnis Wilkinson on Sept. 9, plead no contest to first-degree assault on Friday in Lancaster County District Court.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony on September 24.

Investigators believe Jones shot Wilkinson, the mother of his children, on Sept. 9 during an argument at Fairfield West Apartments, near 3rd and Fairfield Street. Jones was arrested at the scene of the shooting for domestic assault and later charged with assault.

Wilkinson is expected to survive but will have a significant functional disability.

Jones is due in court on July 11th for sentencing. First-degree assault is a Class II felony, which carries a sentence of a minimum of one year and a maximum of 50 years in prison.

