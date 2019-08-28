Man with 2 arrests warrants arrested after fleeing from police

Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday who had two active arrest warrants and five broadcasts for his arrest.

LPD said around 8:45 a.m., an officer observed 38-year-old Adam Delunger get into a vehicle at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets.

Delunger drove out of the lot and an officer initiated a traffic stop, but Delunger continued to drive and accelerated through an intersection.

Due to heavy traffic and safety concerns, police said a pursuit was not initiated.

Later that morning, the vehicle was located in front of a home near 20th and Worthington.

Delunger was inside the home, and LPD began communicating with him and was able to eventually take him into custody.

He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and his arrest warrants for violation of a protection order and commitment for contempt.

His broadcasts were for multiple thefts and a vandalism.

