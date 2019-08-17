Man with federal felony warrant arrested in Chadron

The Chadron Police Department arrested a man with a felony warrant on Saturday.

CPD responded Saturday morning to a shoplifting call at Big Bat's at around 5 a.m. Officers quickly found out that the shoplifting suspect was 25-year-old Stephan James Eagle Bear, a South Dakota man wanted for probation violation, with the underlying charge of homicide.

Officer's found a vehicle with two females and Eagle Bear behind China house Restaurant. Eagle Bear then fled on foot.

CPD set up a perimeter. Working with the Dawes County Sheriff's department, officers was able to locate Eagle Bear behind an abandoned building in the nearby tall weeds. Eagle Bear was arrested without incident and transported to the Dawes County Jail where he will be held on the felony warrant out of South Dakota.

Both females with Eagle Bear, 26-year-old Brianna J. Eagle Bear and 38-year-old Johncina P. Bear Robe were arrested for obstructing justice. Bear Robe was also arrested for a Dawes County warrant for disturbing the peace.