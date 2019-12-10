Map of Christmas light displays in Lincoln

Phillip Wagoner is a man who knows his way around Lincoln Christmas lights displays, especially the ones that are synced to music that allow guests to tune in while they watch the show from your car.

And Philip has done it again, he's put together a map to help people find the best displays in Lincoln.

Phillip's fascination with Christmas displays started when he moved to Lincoln more than a decade ago, "My sister and brother-in-law live here and my wife and I made it a tradition to go with them to kind of see the best lights in Lincoln."

But Lincoln is a pretty big city and over the past decade, Phillip and his family found it challenging to find all of the best displays, "I just didn't like that we couldn't see them all so I made this map and kind of just started adding them year by year.

He began sharing his map with the public in 2017.

Phillip's google map includes dozens of stops that he has visited over the past five years and you can take advantage of Phillip's thorough exploration by joining his facebook page that features the best of the best.

The name of the facebook group is "Phillip's Lincoln Lights" and he invites people to message him with any great displays around Lancaster County that he needs to add to his map.