March Madness, College World Series canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid fears of causing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, it announced Thursday.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a release.

Earlier, several basketball conferences announced cancellations on Thursday amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Other organizations are limiting attendance or calling off games.

All major conference basketball tournaments were canceled Thursday, including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC, Big East and Big South.

Other tournaments stopped included the Atlantic 10, AAC, MAC, Big Sky, WAC, Big West, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Southland. The Ivy League had previously canceled its games as well.

