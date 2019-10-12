Marching band offers chance to compete, chance to grow

18 marching bands competed today at Lincoln High School.

It wasn't just local marching bands. Teams from across the state and even Iowa showed up to compete.

Each band is judged on their music, visuals, percussion, color guard and overall presentation.

Hours of planning and practice go into each performance, and Band Directors and Drum Majors agree that being part of a band is a good time to develop life skills and also be a part of a team.

"It really gives them a place to belong, and something to be a part of. and I think that's important for everybody, but especially kids this age, that they are a part of a team that's working on a common goal," said Assistant Band Director Jill Oetken, from Lincoln High School.

Students say this is a good time to develop interpersonal skills.

"A lot of responsibility, working with other students, it's a long season, and some of the competitions can get really long and tiring," said Luke Moberly, a senior drum major. "Being able to self reflect and work with their students even when we're tired, hungry or angry."

This is one of the final opportunities for marching bands to compete before they go into districts for a shot at state.