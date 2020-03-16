Marcus Theatres reducing capacity in theaters to promote social distancing

Starting Monday, Marcus Theatres is cutting its auditorium capacity by 50 percent, in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Additional space will be added in between each pair of seats as well, the company announced in a social media post.

This news comes as the CDC recommends the cancellation of events with more than 50 people due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

If you're not attending as a pair, the theater said a limited number of four-seat sections will be available to accommodate families.

They said the amount of seats, and space between the seats could vary based on the location and advice of local officials.