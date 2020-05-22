Cocaine, cash found inside van during I-80 traffic stop

During a traffic stop this week, deputies found drugs and cash inside a van.

On Thursday just after noon, deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Office stopped a minivan on I-80 for a violation of following too closely.

Deputies said there were four adults in the van who said they were from Michigan.

LSO said the deputies believed the minivan may have been carrying illegal drugs and the driver told deputies there was marijuana in the van.

After searching the van, deputies found 7-grams of marijuana, $9,000 in cash and roughly a pound of cocaine.

Two men were arrested and two women were released from the scene.

Carl Tubbs, 37 of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Shauntavis Freeman, 27 of Canton, Michigan are facing possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.