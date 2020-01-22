Marijuana growing operation discovered in Ashland home that caught fire

Ashland firefighters battled an early-morning fire at 14th and Boyd in Ashland Wednesday.

Three people lived in the residence and all got out safely, according to Ashland Fire officials.

No firefighters were injured but the roof was considered dangerous so they battled the smokey blaze from an aerial unit.

The chief says the state fire marshal indicates an electrical problem caused the fire.

Following the fire, officials discovered marijuana growing in the bedroom and the basement of the house.

Charges are pending against 60-year-old Max Jordan for manufacturing marijuana, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and possession of over a pound of marijuana.

