12th Annual Market to Market Relay wraps up in Lincoln

A 68 mile Market to Market relay race from Aksarben Village in Omaha wrapped up in the parking lot of Pinnacle Bank Arena today.

Over 650 teams with over 5000 runners ran the nearly-70 mile race today. Runners rotated their routes- jumping in a team vehicle, resting and then tagging in for one of their teammates. Each route is about 3 to 5 miles long. Runners say this race is a chance to dress up and see Nebraska.

"Last year we were just trying to come up with cool ideas for this year and we were just spitballing and, I don't know, people seemed to like it. Thought it was funny, thought there was a lot of material with the wizard theme," said Patrick Cassidy, a runner. His team was the theme of the Runner's Guide to Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The race was split into 15 different waves, the first taking off as early as 5 a.m.

Veteran runners say, today was one of the best days they've raced.

"We finished right around 8 hours, which is the fastest we've ever run it, for our team. But we had a couple of new guys this year who are pretty fast, so that really helped us out a lot," said STeven Sousek, a runner.

Donations from this relay in the past, including this year, have surpassed $155,000 and organizers estimate that this race makes a $1.5 million impact on the state of Nebraska.