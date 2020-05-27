Masks protect, but also create communication barriers

The new normal is a frequent topic of discussion; what reality will be like when we move on from this phase of the pandemic and masks will likely be a part of it.

Masks block the lower portion of the face, making facial expressions harder to pick up on and lip-reading harder.

The CDC now recommends wearing masks in public, but when you rely on facial expressions and lip-reading, that creates communication problems. The Deaf and Hard of Hearing community is urging people to think about them as we adapt to a new normal.

"Helen Keller once said being blind cuts you off from things, but being deaf cuts you off from people," explained John Wyvill, the executive director at the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Factor in a mask and communicating becomes that much more difficult.

"It's very frustrating," said Carly Weyers, the deaf services coordinator at NCDHH. "It makes me not even want to go out to the store." Wyvill and Weyers both have hearing loss.

Considering 20 percent of Nebraskans, and 60 million Americans are hard of hearing, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community is urging the importance of a communication plan during this pandemic.

"We get 55 percent of what we hear from what we see," said Dr. Sandra Miller, an audiologist at Complete Hearing Solutions. "When we talk about not being able to hear well, and you throw in not being able to see somebody's mouth moving, you're taking away all that communication information. And it creates a huge barrier when you're talking about trying to understand somebody."

Right now-- clear masks and face shields work well enough.

"Clear masks are not the perfect solution, but it is a partial solution," said Wyvill.

But they don't come without adding other challenges. Weyers said, "Facial cues, physical distancing; Our culture heavily relies on those types of things, and that's now being taken away from us."

At a time when communication is critical, Wyvill, Weyers and Dr. Miller want you to know communication is also for all.

"It is a tremendous challenge and difficulty right now," said Wyvill.

They recommend businesses train employees on how to best communicate with people who are part of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. That may look like using whiteboards, or notepads. They said it doesn't matter what it looks like really, as long as the business has a plan in place.