Massive fire at northeast Nebraska food plant

Firefighters in Knox County are battling a massive fire at the Michael Foods plant near Bloomfield.

A massive blaze broke out at the Michael Foods egg farm near Bloomfield, NE

The egg farm is located three miles west of downtown Bloomfield off of Highway 84.

Bloomfield Police say the fire was first reported around 5:15pm.

Fire personnel from Bloomfield, Crofton, Wasau, Creighton, Plainview, and Osmond are working cooperatively to fight the flames.

Bloomfield Police Officer Wally Holz says local farmers and other residents have also joined in helping to fight the fire as well.

As of now, a cause hasn't been determined, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 1011now.com, and watch 10/11 NOW at 10:00 for updates.