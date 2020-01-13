Matchbox Twenty, Wallflowers tour plans Omaha concert in September

Matchbox Twenty is going on tour with The Wallflowers and planning a stop in Omaha this fall.

The "Matchbox Twenty 2020" tour will bring Rob Thomas and the rest of the band to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to a release from the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority. All concert dates will feature The Wallflowers as a special guest.

General sale tickets start at 11 a.m. Friday on LiveNation.com, according to the release. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Matchbox Twenty was last on tour in 2017, the release states, reuniting for its "A Brief History of Everything" tour that marked 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Yourself or Someone Like You."