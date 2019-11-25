Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach needs the community's help filling up their pantry

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach provides hygiene items to help people with basic needs like taking showers and doing laundry. Right now, they need your help in re-stocking items that are running extremely low.

They're asking for non-perishable food items like canned meat, vegetables, fruit, cereal, soup, pasta, pasta sauce, and instant boxed potatoes and rice.

They're also low on travel size shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, disposable razors, shaving cream, high-energy laundry detergent, and dryer sheets.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving, November 28, from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome. Dinner will be prepared by a family that has faithfully volunteered to prepare a home-cooked, traditional feast for Matt Talbot guests for many years, with several generations contributing to the effort.

Executive director for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach Susanne Blue tell us, "For those who do not have a home, have family far away, or who perhaps are estranged from their family, this dinner is an opportunity to celebrate thanksgiving with others." She says, "Those who attend express their gratitude for the food, but also for the fellowship that comes from sharing a meal."

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week. Annually, Matt Talbot provides over 110,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and nearly 40,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, drug & alcohol evaluations, life skills classes, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. Learn more and how you can donate today here.