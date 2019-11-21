Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach takes outreach to the streets in downtown Lincoln

Hundreds of people in Lincoln have nowhere to call home every night. The last county, by the Lincoln Homeless Coalition, showed there are 449 people experiencing homelessness calling Lincoln home.

For many, the trek to Matt Talbot can be nearly impossible in the winter months. That's why Matt Talbot is bringing the help to them. Every week Matt Talbot closes down shop for a couple hours on Thursday afternoons, and send teams out to hit the streets to help the community.

"We meet them where they are," said Clarence Grendahl, the Substance Use Program Coordinator at Matt Talbot.

Armed with a rolling suitcase and a backpack, Grendahl and his co-worker, Heather, hand out winter essentials: socks, gloves, Long Johns, hand warmers, even Mylar blankets.

"The raw skin, the red skin, the black skin from frostbite," said Grendahl. "Layers and layers of clothes. Individuals needing showers and hygiene items just because they've been hunkered down wherever they're at."

The team of two canvassed downtown, and spoke with just about everyone they saw.

Inside the Bennett Martin Public Library, dozens of people were taking shelter from the cold. David Rogers and Michael Walton were eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at a table on the first floor. Their sole possessions were in bags, leaning on the bookshelves behind them.

"It's my first winter," said Rogers. "It's cold, but there are lots of resources."

"You just can't give up," added Walton. "There are places out there that can help and will help if you're willing to swallow that pride and ask."

Rogers and Wilson agreed only to talk if they could thank Matt Talbot for all its done for them.

The latest statistic from the Lincoln Homeless Coalition show 44 out of the nearly 450 people experiencing homelessness don't even seek shelter when winter hits.

Grendahl said the point of coming out and helping people in downtown, is to point them back to Matt Talbot for more help.

Walton and Rogers said Matt Talbot has helped both of them out tremendously.

"It's a big help," said Walton. He's recently just applied for a job and said the interview went well. He hopes he will be in housing within the next couple months. "It gives people encouragement to where they're not afraid to ask and receive what they need to keep on surviving."