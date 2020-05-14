Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach uses $50,000 grant to house homeless

While many of us are staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus, the unsheltered population has nowhere to go.

Matt Talbot is helping temporarily house the homeless during COVID-19 with a $50,000 grant.

Now, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is using a $50,000 dollar grant to house Lincoln's homeless temporarily with help from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS), Nebraska DHHS, and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and in partnership with Lincoln’s Community Response Collaborative coordinated by United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

"Serving unsheltered homeless is one of our core missions," said Susanne Blue, the Executive Director at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach."Really just trying to accommodate as best we can"

Matt Talbot noticed a greater need for the unsheltered population.

"There was no place for any of these people that were experiencing homelessness," said Blue. "Really I find it's a great opportunity in spite of terrible circumstances of a pandemic."

Funded by the state and federal government, this grant can cover housing for up to 50 people or 25 rooms. This is especially important as emergency centers are at capacity.

"Due to distancing requirements, the emergency shelters in Lincoln really can't take more people, so this is a way to safely shelter people during the pandemic," said Blue.

Currently, 18 people are staying at two hotels in Lincoln. Eight are children. The owner of the hotels, Ashok Amin, said it was the least he could do.

It's helping both ways," said Amin. "It's helping me, my business, and helping my community too."

Blue said they've seen more interest from hotels since they started the project at the beginning of May.

"We've had a few others reach out to us since getting the word out about this project," said Blue. "So it could be that we expand efforts,"

Blue hopes this project will help lead to permanent housing. The temporary shelter is available for 30-60 days. After that "hotel guests will maintain close contact with their case managers and be working toward finding permanent housing within 4- 6 weeks," according to their press release.

This program is meant to serve the most vulnerable of the unsheltered population, who are case managed. The case manager recommends people for housing.