Maurice Washington hearing set for Thursday

The next court hearing in the case against Maurice Washington is scheduled for Thursday.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine if there's enough evidence to proceed in the case.

Thursday's hearing was originally set for early September but was continued.

The Husker running back faces charges under California's revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography. He is accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault to her, along with the message “remember this hoe”. The video was taken while the victim was a minor.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.