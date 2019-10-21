Maurice Washington not part of the team, future uncertain

Sophomore Nebraska Running back Maurice Washington will not play against Indiana Saturday, and his overall future with the Huskers is uncertain.

"We don't see him being a part of our plans in the immediate future," Head Coach Scott Frost said. "In the farther out future we'll have to determine that based on some circumstances."

Frost said Washington did not practice last week or Monday.

"There are certain standards that we ask our players to uphold and when those standards aren't upheld, it doesn't matter who it is, they're not going to part of our plans that week or potentially longer," Frost said.

Washington is still taking classes at the University of Nebraska. Frost said this is not related to Washington's ongoing court case.

"We expect our players to conduct themselves in a certain manner. Certain things are non-negotiable."

The running back, who showed flashes of greatness early in the year, was suspended twice during the 2019 season for separate reasons.

Washington served a half-game suspension against Northwestern, and Frost said he benched the sophomore for “disciplinary reasons.”

Washington was also suspended for the first half of the South Alabama game for an ongoing legal issue.

Washington is facing charges under California’s revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography. He is accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault to her, along with the message “remember this hoe”. The video was taken while the victim was a minor.

A preliminary examination hearing, which has been continued several times, is scheduled for mid-December. The purpose is to determine if there’s enough evidence to proceed.

In 2019, Washington rushed 50 times for 298 yards, averaging more than six yards per carry. He also had 12 catches for 162 yards. He scored three touchdowns, one rushing and two receiving.

"As long as I'm here, I'm going to help these young men as much as we can," Frost said. "That's the promise I make to their parents when I sit in their living room. There's certain things they know if they do, I'm not going to help them and they're on their own. I want what's best for all these guys. We're going to help them as long as they can be helped. There always comes a point, where you have to throw your hands up and say, 'We tried.' Until then, you have to do what's right by them. I think that's the right thing to do. We certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo and hopefully it works out well."