May trial set in UNK rape case

Two former students go on trial in May for a November 2019 rape on the UNK campus.

Prestin Melroy, 20, Kearney, and Zachary Reikofski, 19, Fairbury, are both charged with first degree sexual assault.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday in Buffalo County District Court. A judge scheduled trial for both May 11, 2020.

Both are connected to a rape reported November Fourth, 2018, on the UNK campus. A case file with further information on the incident was sealed for student privacy.

Melroy also faces a misdemeanor third degree sexual assault charge related to the same incident. He has pled not guilty and trial on that charge is scheduled March 24, 2020.

UNK officials said Melroy was a member of the UNK wrestling team at the time of the incident but was removed from the team.

