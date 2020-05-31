LIVE AT 2PM -- Governor, Omaha mayor to address Saturday night's protest, vandalism, shooting

In the aftermath of the protests, vandalism and alleged homicide downtown Saturday night, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak at a press conference at 2 p.m. at OPD headquarters.

The protests held nationwide were sparked by the death of George Floyd, allegedly at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis Police Officer, who stands accused of murdering Floyd.

Here’s the latest:

A civilian was shot and killed near 12th and Harney Streets downtown around 10 p.m. The peaceful protest that began Saturday morning escalated throughout the day as police were confronted with agitators, according to authorities.

Rocks and bottles thrown at officers resulted in the gathering being declared an unlawful assembly -- tear gas and pepper balls were fired at the crowd which began to disperse.

Later that night, the protest moved to downtown at OPD headquarters. Buildings had windows smashed, officers were the target of fireworks and rocks while more tear gas filled the air.

At some point, a man was shot near The Hive bar and died. A suspect is in custody but police have not released their identity.

Sunday morning brought droves of volunteers downtown to pick up the pieces in the wake of the chaos.

A prayer event is planned at 72nd and Dodge Streets at 3 p.m. Another rally is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation near Evans and 36th Street.

