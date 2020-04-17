Mayor, Hospital president to address COVID-19 in Hastings area

This week we learned that Adams County has 72 COVID-19 cases, the third highest total in the state. The rate of infection in Adams County is 23 cases for every ten-thousand people, which is the second highest rate in the state, behind Hall County.

Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte, along with health and emergency experts in the community, will host a video conference call for media at 10 a.m. this morning..

The conference will be live streamed to the public on the City of Hastings website.

Participants will include the following:

• Corey Stutte, City of Hastings

• Michele Bever, South Heartland District Health Department

• Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare

• Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management

Participants will update the community on the latest COVID-19 information in our area.

