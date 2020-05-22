Mayor announces Micheal Despain as new Interim Fire Chief

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Friday that Micheal Despain will be returning to Lincoln Fire and Rescue as Interim Fire Chief on July 15. Shortly before the arrival of COVID-19, Despain had retired from his position as Fire Chief after a 35-year career in the fire department.

At that time, Assistant Fire Chief Pat Borer acted as the interim leader of the fire department as the search process for the next fire chief was underway. Due to the pandemic, a community process to recommend a new fire chief was suspended.

